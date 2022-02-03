First at-home COVID tests ordered by Governor arrive in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first batch of at-home COVID tests ordered by Governor Steve Sisolak last month started arriving across the state this week.

The test kits will be distributed state-wide with the bulk being delivered to Southern Nevada locations including libraries, health care clinics, fire districts, and more.

To find a distribution site, visit the Nevada Health Response website testing page. New site locations will be added to the page as they arrive and are available for members of the community to walk in and pick up a test. The website will be updated weekly to show test kit availability.

Flowflex at-home COVID test kits arrive in Ely (Credit: NVLAS – Newsdesk)

On January 12, the governor announced he would be finalizing an order of more than half a million COVID test kits that would be delivered within weeks. The distribution of test kits is one strategy the state is using to help provide residents with a free and convenient way to get tested.

Governor Steve Sisolak announce the delivery of at-home COVID tests on Jan. 12. (KLAS)

“Testing is so important and if you are not feeling well, I encourage you to utilize these at-home tests find so you know your status to protect yourself, your family, and your community,” Gov. Sisolak said.

The arrival of the test kits come just weeks after some community testing centers across Southern Nevada were overwhelmed with long lines due to a surge in COVID cases.

Long lines at UNLV COVID-19 testing and vaccine site. (KLAS-TV)

In January, UNLV’s drive-thru COVID testing center opened up at a bigger location to help alleviate the long wait times. Another testing site location at the Fiesta Henderson resort parking lot also opened up to help residents find more openings at testing sites.

On Thursday, Feb. 3 a small delivery of tests arrived at the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services (DWSS) office in Ely. More deliveries are expected to reach partners across the State on Friday, Feb. 4, and early next week.

The at-home test kits are being financially covered by federal COVID relief funding.