LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One year after Nevada State Trooper Micah May was killed in the line of duty by an impaired driver, the first annual statewide Joining Forces campaign occurred taking over 30 impaired drivers off of the roads.

Trooper May, 46, died in the line of duty on July 29, 2021, after he was hit by an impaired driver during a chase on the I-15, near Flamingo Road. In honor of him, law enforcement agencies across the state came together to remember him and keep the roads safe.

The statewide initiative, “May You Chose Not to Drive Impaired” is a campaign to get drivers who are under the influence off the roads to keep drivers safe.

The first annual statewide Joining Forces campaign occurred over the weekend of July 29. The combined number of traffic stops was 288 and the combined number of DUI arrests was 33.

First annual statewide Joining Forces campaign in memory of Trooper May (Credit: Nevada State Police)

To kick off the initiative May’s wife, Joanna May, rode along to bust impaired drivers on the road wearing her late husband’s vest to honor him.