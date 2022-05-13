History-making moment at the top of the world

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a history-making moment for seven members of the first all-Black expedition when they reached the summit of Mount Everest.

The team, Full Circle Everest, reached the top of the world’s tallest mountain on Thursday.

Since the first person climbed Everest in 1953, there have been 6,000 successful summits. Of those summits, only 10 Black climbers have reached the top.

The team spent years planning the expedition and months raising money for it.