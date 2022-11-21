LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new member of the Nevada Supreme Court was appointed by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak following the stepdown of Justice Abbi Silver.

On Monday, Sisolak announced the appointment of Patricia Lee, Esq., to the Nevada Supreme Court, Seat F, effective immediately.

The vacant seat was previously held by Justice Silver who stepped down from the position in late September after nearly four years on the Nevada Supreme Court.

Lee was selected by Sisolak from one of three recommendations provided by the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection. Lee will serve out the remainder of the term for Seat F ending on January 6, 2025.

Lee is the first African-American woman and the first Asian-American to serve on the State’s highest court.

She is a partner at Hutchinson and Steffen, where she has worked since 2002, becoming a partner in 2009.

“I am proud and honored to appoint Patricia to serve on the Nevada Supreme Court,” said Governor Sisolak. “The breadth and depth of her skill set and her personal and professional experience make her an incredible addition to the State’s highest court. I want to thank the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection for their work to bring forward three incredible applicants to my Office – this was a very difficult decision.”

Lee earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and graduated with a law degree from George Washington University Law School in 2022.