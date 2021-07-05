Fireworks so loud that neighbors didn’t hear gunshots that killed 2 men in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are piecing together what led to a deadly shooting during Fourth of July celebrations near Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Two men are dead and others are injured after a shooting late last night.

At the scene on Helen Avenue, strands of police tape from last night’s shooting are still hanging on fences. One neighbor said fireworks were so loud last night they couldn’t even hear gunshots.

After hours of Fourth of July celebrations, police were called to the neighborhood just after 11 p.m.

Neighbors said they saw a swarm of police cars, and a crowd of people running from parties.

North Las Vegas police say seven people were injured, and two men died. Both are believed to be in their early 20s.

Related Content Two dead, 7 others injured in North Las Vegas shootings

Nicholas Pao and Lila Hampton say this is a tight community, and while they’ve had shootings and drive-bys before, nothing compares to this.

“For me the sad part is knowing there’s other families out there that are going to wake up and realize that their family member is not coming home,” Pao said.

“It’s a tragedy,” Hampton said. “Every time you turn around someone is getting killed or something somewhere.”

Pao has lived in the neighborhood for more than 15 years. He says the escalation of violence in the area is getting too close to home.

“Is it gonna come back and maybe I’ll have bullets flying through my home?” he said.

Monday afternoon, detectives were canvassing the block, which was filled with used fireworks and party cups. They’re pursuing all leads.

Right now, police have not released any information on the suspected shooter as they continue their investigation.

We expect the names of the victims who died to be released on Tuesday.