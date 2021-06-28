Fireworks sales start in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fireworks sales start Monday in Clark County, one week before the Fourth of July holiday.

The only legal fireworks allowed in the county are those designated as “safe and sane.” Those fireworks will be sold at the local fireworks stands that are set up across the county. Many non-profit organizations operate the stands and count on the sales to raise funds.

Safe and sane fireworks are those that have been tested and approved by the fire department and are only approved for use this one week of the year.

Any fireworks that shoot into the air are not considered safe and sane and are illegal. Those kinds of fireworks are banned at any time.

Tim Symanski with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue explains what the department typically sees leading up to the holiday.

“What you will commonly see is people sitting in a cul de sac and there may be a bunch a lawn chairs around in a circle. People let the kids pick out which one that they want, and everyone is watching it together. That’s probably the best way to do it.

If you need to report illegal fireworks, don’t call 9-1-1. Instead, use this website to make a report: ISpyFireworks.com.

Local police use that information and then team up to patrol trouble spots. A person caught will illegal fireworks can face a fine from $250 to $1,000.