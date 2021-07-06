Fireworks cause $1.5M in damage, nearly 200 incidents, more than 100 fire responses in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The damage caused by fireworks-related incidents in North Las Vegas is estimated to be at $1.5 million, which is a half a million higher than last year, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

During a 24-hour period over the Fourth of July, firefighters responded to 194 incidents and had 106 fire responses.

Overall, responses were down 7.5% from 2020 but there was an increase in fireworks-related incidents in the weeks leading up to the holiday.

According to the fire department, here’s a breakdown of some of the emergencies:

  • Five people injured
  • 12 pets killed in structure fires
  • Three pets rescued from burning structures
  • Seven structures destroyed
  • Six vehicles destroyed
  • $1.5M in damage

Firefighters shared these photos of some of the calls they responded to.

