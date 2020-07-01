Fireworks can trigger PTSD, help is available

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Fourth of July is only days away and while it’s a time for most people to celebrate, it can be a time of stress and anxiety for survivors of violence.

Fireworks, especially the loud, booming ones can be a trigger for those who suffer with PTSD.

The Las Vegas Healing Garden has become a place where many survivors of the 1 October shooting visit to find peace and healing.

The director of the 1 October Vegas Strong Resiliency Center says she has seen an uptick in social media posts about loud, unexpected fireworks and the panic it can cause.

Hundreds of people who attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival first thought the gunfire was fireworks and similar sounds can cause them to experience the fear they felt during the shooting.

This is also true for many veterans and survivors of violent crimes.

Experts advise those who are impacted by the sounds to be proactive, talk with friends and family and have a plan for when things get too stressful.

“If you do find yourself in that moment where you are being triggered, look for things that can bring you back to the present moment. Sometimes a touch can bring you back, a drink of water, looking for specific colors or focusing on something that will distract you and bring you back to that present moment,” said Tennille Pereira, Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

Pereira says it’s good to remember that it’s OK to not be OK and that you should reach out to other survivors or the resiliency center. Here is a link to the website.