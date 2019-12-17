Breaking News
Firefighters work to put out apartment fire east of downtown Las Vegas

Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire Rescue, Twitter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire Department says they are working to put out a fire from a two-story apartment building on Sunrise Avenue, east of downtown Las Vegas.

In a tweet, officials said they responded to 2217 Sunrise Avenue just before 8 a.m. Tuesday and found flames and smoke showing.

They evacuated people in the apartment and crews began setting up to attack the blaze. The fire is mostly out, and some units were cancelled.

No injuries are reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

