Firefighters warn of dangers during prolonged heat wave

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — First responders are on high alert as we enter into another dangerously hot day.

Nationwide, extreme heat kills more than 600 people every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. It’s also people be aware of the symptoms of heat-related stress.

Red, hot, and dry skin

Sweating usually stops

Rapid breathing, strong pulse

Headache, dizziness, confusion

High body temperature above 103 degrees

Firefighters also want to remind people about the dangers of animals and children left in cars. The inside temperature of a vehicle can climb 30 degrees higher than it is outside within 10 minutes. Last year, 24 children died nationwide after being left in hot cars.