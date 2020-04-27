Firefighters warn dangers of cooking fires after responding to 2 Monday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas firefighters are reminding the community to be careful while cooking and using the stove after responding to two separate cooking fires Monday morning.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue say the American Red Cross is assisting at least two people who are displaced. One person was taken to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation.

The first fire occurred just after 6:30 a.m. in an apartment on East Washington Avenue, near Main Street.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the occupants trying to put the fire out with a garden hose. Firefighters brought the occupants out and controlled the fire. One of the occupants was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

Just an hour later, firefighters responded to a reported garage fire in a two-story house on Scherer Street, near Cimarron Road and Westcliff Drive.

Smoke was showing when firefighters arrived. When they entered the house, firefighters found the garage was converted into an apartment with a kitchen. The fire was in the area of the stove. Firefighters had the fire out in a couple of minutes.

No one was injured, but two people are displaced because of an estimated $10,000 damage to the apartment.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue say cooking fires have increased in Las Vegas since people have been staying at home, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Because more meals are being made at home, the changes of fires increase. Cooking-related fires are the leading cause of fires in Las Vegas and the leading cause of fire-related injuries, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

They say they have recently seen fires increase.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue offers some tips to avoid, how to handle cooking fires: