Firefighters volunteer time to ‘Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive’ and make Christmas special for local kids

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fire departments across Southern Nevada are collecting toys for the annual “Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive” to help bring some joy to local families this holiday season.

The pandemic has left many families struggling financially.

The firefighters of the Southern Nevada Burn Foundation has been doing this annual fundraiser for 19 years. They will collect toys for 28,000 children and you can help them reach their goal in the coming days.

You can drop off new toys at participating Walmart locations or any fire station this weekend or donate money. You can also buy the toys online, if you prefer not to venture outdoors. Click this link for information on the Walmart sites and other ways to donate.