LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas firefighters are sounding the alarm after uncovering a homemade gas station in a backyard at a home in the valley. Officials did not disclose the location, but released pictures.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue say the hose was long enough to reach the street for curbside fill ups. This is illegal and extremely dangerous.

Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

If you ever see something like this call the 311 non-emergency line.