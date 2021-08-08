Firefighters knock down 2-alarm structure fire in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County firefighters knocked down to a two-alarm apartment fire in the northeast valley Sunday event.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. at an apartment building located in the 2900 block of Sandy Lane, near Pecos Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North.

Firefighters arrived on scene and evacuated the building before making an attack on the exterior. The fire extended into the attic space of the building, so additional fire crews went to the roof.

“Due to the size of the fire, coupled with the Las Vegas heat, a second alarm was requested by the Incident Commander,” the department said.

Investigators from the Clark County Fire Investigation division are working to determine where and how the fire started.

CCFD, with the assistance of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and North Las Vegas Fire Department, responded with eight engines, three trucks, five rescues and three battalion chiefs.