Crews control, put out house fire near Valley View, Oakey

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue were able to control and put out a 2-alarm structure fire on El Jardin Avenue, near Valley View and Oakey Boulevards Sunday morning.

Officials said in a tweet Sunday that the house was fully involved and the fire extended to a second home.

F3H TOC: 11:20AM 3708 El Jardin Ave. 2-Alarm fire, house fully involved, fire extending to second house, crews setting up & attacking. PIO1 enroute. — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 1, 2020

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue’s Twitter, two dogs and one cat were being treated for smoke inhalation. One home was badly damaged and the second home had moderate damages.

The Red Cross is working to help the two adults and three pets displaced by the fire.