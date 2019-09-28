Firefighters respond to large garage fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters spent Friday afternoon working the scene of a large garage fire in the 800 block of Campbell Drive. When they arrived on the scene just after 3:30, they found it fully engulfed and then worked for hours to finally put it out.

F3H TOC: 3:37PM. 806 Campbell Dr fully involved detached very large garage with 2nd sto living quarters fully involved on arrival – OUT, 100K dmg, NO inj’s or displaced, possibly started by torch – not confirmed. #PIO1NEWS E10,3,5,8,1, T1, R10, EMS1, AR1, B1,2, PIO1, 6i4,7,10,12 pic.twitter.com/65fzQNYFBH — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 28, 2019

The garage had a second story living quarters, but officials say no one was hurt or displaced by the fire. It’s estimated there was about $100,000 in damage.

They aren’t sure about the cause, but Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says it may have been started by a torch. The crew will stay on the scene for several hours to make sure it doesn’t rekindle.