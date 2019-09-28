Firefighters respond to large garage fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters spent Friday afternoon working the scene of a large garage fire in the 800 block of Campbell Drive. When they arrived on the scene just after 3:30, they found it fully engulfed and then worked for hours to finally put it out.
The garage had a second story living quarters, but officials say no one was hurt or displaced by the fire. It’s estimated there was about $100,000 in damage.
They aren’t sure about the cause, but Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says it may have been started by a torch. The crew will stay on the scene for several hours to make sure it doesn’t rekindle.