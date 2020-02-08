Firefighters respond to fire at Tarkanian Basketball Academy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A swarm of police and fire crews responded to the scene of a fire just off the I-15 on Friday.

This happened at Tarkanian Basketball Academy near Palace Station. Firefighters say the fire broke out inside a storage room. We’re told this started around 9:30 Friday night.

Firefighters originally got reports that an outside wall was on fire. They later determined that the storage room was burning, but those who were inside playing basketball when this all happened say this was all really scary.

One man had to get out with his kids in tow. He described his experience.

“We heard a boom, but you know it was the game, so we didn’t know what it was, and one of the players came out the bathroom and said he smelled smoke,” said Dominique Watson.

He told 8 news now at least 200 people were inside the basketball academy when this fire started. Luckily, no one was hurt.

There’s still no word on a cause.