Firefighters stop spread of apartment fire to other buildings near Charleston, Torrey Pines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says they stopped a fire from spreading to other buildings after responding to a 2-alarm structure fire at the Lantana Apartments, located on Charleston Boulevard near Torrey Pines Drive Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the fire was affecting several apartments and the attic in the two-story building.

Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Twitter

Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Twitter

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says they have the bulk of the fire knocked down and it is under control. Crews were able to keep it from spreading to nearby buildings.

Fire near Charleston and Torrey Pines as seen from Firefighters Memorial Park at Oakey & Torrey Pines @8NewsNow #8NN 2pm 020420 pic.twitter.com/NrG9siUo46 — Nathan Tannenbaum (@ntannenbaum) February 4, 2020

8 News Now traffic reporter Nate Tannenbaum captured video of the fire from Firefighters Memorial Park.

Bulk of fire KNOCKED DOWN, master streams in operation, fire is under control, will not spread. Crews did an excellent job of keeping it from spreading to nearby bldgs. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/eYNq7QoUMO — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 4, 2020

Officials say one building was heavily damaged, but no injuries are reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.