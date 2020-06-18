Firefighters: Residents need to be mindful of children or pets in vehicles as summer temperatures rise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas firefighters are reminding people of the dangers of children and pets being left in hot vehicles.

“A lot of us have been on this COVID quarantine and we’re kind of out of our routine. The Professional Firefighters of Nevada feel it’s important that we reengage and start new, good habits,” said Cory Whitlock, Professional Firefighters of Nevada.

Last year, more than 50 children across the nation died after being left in hot cars. Vehicles can heat up fast. If it’s 100 degrees outside, it can easily be 140 degrees inside a car.

Firefighters say if you come across a child or pet in a hot car, don’t hesitate to get help immediately.

“The first thing we always do is try to quickly identify if there’s a guardian or the driver of the car nearby. If you need to yell and try to get someone’s attention, that’s OK. Then immediately call 911 and get those resources coming. We’d rather be called early and often than to be called too late. Then we can help mitigate that hazard right away,” Whitlock said.

Experts recommend keeping your cell phone or purse in the backseat with children, so you’ll remember to check when you get out of the vehicle.

When it comes to pets, they say, it’s best to leave them at home in the air conditioning.