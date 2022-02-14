Firefighters rescue dog from burning home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thanks to the quick actions of North Las Vegas firefighters and a police officer a local dog is alive and well.
A german shepherd named Athena was rescued from a burning home on Ellis Street near Carey and Las Vegas Boulevard over the weekend.
Athena was rescued from the burning home by firefighters but needed immediate medical attention and that’s when Lt. Scott Salkoff jumped into action and gave her the life-saving treatment she needed which included rescue breathing, oxygen, and an IV. Athena certainly seemed appreciative afterward.