Firefighters rescue dog from burning home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thanks to the quick actions of North Las Vegas firefighters and a police officer a local dog is alive and well.

North Las Vegas Police Lt. Scott Salkoff gives Athena rescue breathing, oxygen, and an IV. (Credit: NLVPD)

A german shepherd named Athena was rescued from a burning home on Ellis Street near Carey and Las Vegas Boulevard over the weekend.

Lt. Scott Salkoff and Athena. (Credit: NLVPD)

Athena was rescued from the burning home by firefighters but needed immediate medical attention and that’s when Lt. Scott Salkoff jumped into action and gave her the life-saving treatment she needed which included rescue breathing, oxygen, and an IV. Athena certainly seemed appreciative afterward.