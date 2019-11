LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — City of Las Vegas firefighters came to the rescue of some cats trapped in a home Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 5:45 a.m. on Shanagolden Street near Gowan Road and N. Grand Canyon Drive. When firefighters arrived they saw flames coming from the attic. A woman and three cats were removed safely from the home.

UPDATE: Three cats rescued by firefighters this morning. Fire is OUT, cause U/I. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/TsD1hHZCCL — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) November 19, 2019

The cause of the fire is unknown but caused significant damage to the home.