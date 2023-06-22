LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fire officials have released more information about the construction project obliterated by a massive fire Tuesday in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

An official from Clark County Thursday said the apartment complex under construction was 75% complete when the flames ripped through them Tuesday. The developer of the complex has valued the project at $90 million. The building, called KAKTUSlife, was set to be an apartment complex by TRU Development. KAKTUSlife was meant to have 614 residential units and over 2,500 square feet of retail space.

Fire crews on Wednesday attempted to extinguish the smoldering wreckage of a $90 million apartment project obliterated by a fire in the southwest Las Vegas valley on Tuesday. | Photo: Matt Adams / KLAS

Investigators continue to look for clues to the cause of the blaze that spewed smoke into the sky visible from around the Las Vegas valley. The release says an investigative task force has been formed to determine what started the fire. The task force includes officials from Clark County Fire Investigations, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Investigations, Henderson Fire Investigations, Nevada State Fire Marshal Investigators, and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms National Response Team.

The Las Vegas skyline towers behind the remains of KAKTUSlife, which officials say was 75% complete when the blaze broke out Tuesday. | Photo: Matt Adams / KLAS

According to the release, structural engineers have been investigating the stability of the concrete both at ground level and using drones. Fire crews maintain coverage of the smoldering debris 24 hours a day and rotate every four hours in case high winds create conditions for a flare-up. Officials say to expect smoke from the wreckage as debris continues to burn.