LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire that erupted in an apartment complex near UNLV Monday morning.

On Oct. 16 at around 11 a.m., several calls were made about a building fire at the Living Desert Apartments across the street from UNLV.

According to a release, there was heavy smoke coming from a single-story, multi-family dwelling. The first fire engine arrived within 4 minutes of when it was assigned.

The release stated that the fire was knocked down within 6 minutes of arrival. A total of 6 engines, 2 ladder trucks, 2 rescues, 1 EMS Supervisor, and 3 chief officers responded for a total of 40 personnel.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. The fire was caused unintentionally and resulted in a loss of less than $25,000.

“Our incident’s require multiple assistance from partners, and a thank you goes out to Community Ambulance, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, American Red Cross for 1 displaced resident, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, Southwest Gas and NV Energy for their continued support in keeping our valley safe,” the release said.

Clark County Fire added a public service announcement to the release, reminding people that in November, we turn the clocks back. They said this is a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.