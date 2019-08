LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire that started in a vehicle spread to trees and almost started a church on fire on Tuesday.

The fire in the 5200 block of Smoke Ranch Road was extinguished before it could spread to the church, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue reported.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Las Vegas firefighters responded to the scene, but the incident was in an unincorporated part of Clark County — a “county island.”