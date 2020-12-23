Firefighters pass out toys to kids following successful toy drive; 26,000 toys were collected

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmas came a little early for some lucky kids Tuesday morning. Firefighters from the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation pass out toys as part of their ‘Operation Make a Kid Smile.” The event was held at a location off of Cambridge and Twain.

The firefighters collected over 26,000 toys.

The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation is a non-profit organization that consists of active fire department personnel providing support to victims of fires and catastrophic events. Every holiday season, the foundation collects toys for disadvantaged children throughout the valley and has provided toys to thousands of children in need during the holidays.

This year, they were striving to reach 28,000 children through Title I schools and organizations in Las Vegas.