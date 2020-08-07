Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation raises money, stuffs backpacks for children who are burn survivors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation raised funds for their burn survivor initiative (BSI) to provide back to school supplies for burn-injured children and their siblings.

Danber Lane, a 10-year-old burn-injured survivor, received one of those backpacks filled with the supplies for back-to-school.

Danber was burned when he was 3 years old and has been part of the Burn Foundation’s Burn Survivor Initiative program since then.

Nurses from University Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital, firefighters, and donors volunteered to stuff 50 backpacks with chrome books, tablets, school supplies, and masks.

The backpacks will be distributed later this month just in time for kids to go back to school.