Firefighters help couple get engagement ring after it fell down grate

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (CNN) — A couple celebrated a new decade with a new chapter in life on New Year’s, but there was some heartbreak after.

Danny Tay proposed to his girlfriend seconds before the ball dropped in New York’s Times Square. Asha Cesar, his girlfriend, said yes once the clock struck midnight.

As the happy couple was making their way back to the car, Cesar accidentally dropped her ring down a grate. The couple called 911, even 311, and also tried to get it out themselves, but no luck. They then decided to go to the nearest firehouse for help.

“We just looked so pathetic. It’s freezing. It’s 4 o’clock on the morning. It’s New Year’s,” Cesar said.

Firefighter Peter Morawek said him and a couple of other firefighters gathered coat hangers and duct tape.

“I told her as we approached, I said ma’am, this is a very advance tool. Be careful. Stand back… I got it on the edge and she was like ‘oh my goodness I’m gonna cry’ and I told her don’t cry yet because I might drop it. And I dropped it,” Morawek said.

The couple did get the ring back and thanked the firefighters that helped them.