Firefighters gear up for biggest fundraiser of year to help burn victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation is holding its biggest fundraiser of the year on Friday and the bachelors and bachelorettes are practicing for the popular auction.

The event, which will feature 14 firefighters performing skits and routines and the auction of some firefighters, raises money for the Burn Survivor Initiative program. It’s the first year bachelorettes are being added to the auction. The event is being held inside the SPACE LV from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The prizes include staycations, spa getaways, dinners, out-of-town getaways, tickets to Raiders games, firehouse dinners, and much more.

The event is being held Friday, July 16, inside the SPACE LV from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $50 ahead of time and $60 at the door. You can buy tickets at this link.

The money raised helps burn victims and their families receive resources.