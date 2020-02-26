Firefighters from around the world gather in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of firefighters are in Las Vegas getting a look at the latest and greatest life-saving technology for first responders. It’s called Firehouse World 2020 and it’s happening at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Firefighters risk their lives everyday and staying up on the latest technology and equipment is crucial to their safety as well as the safety of the public.

This is the first time the two-day exhibit/conference has been held in Las Vegas. Firefighters will take what they learn back to their communities. More than 2,000 attendees are at the event.

Attendees will hear from the Clark County Fire Department during a workshop that focuses on responding to mass shootings, as well as elevator and crane rescue emergencies.

Numerous firefighting vehicles are being showcased at the event, including the first electric fire truck.