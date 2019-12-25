Firefighters deliver Christmas joy to family who lost everything in house fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another family devastated by fire got a glimmer of hope today. Santa Claus delivered the gift of a lifetime just days after their home was destroyed, and he didn’t need a sleigh to do it.

Clark County firefighters loaded up their trucks with something other than their usual fare: presents and Old St. Nick.

“Although it’s a very busy time of year for Santa, he is coming with us,” said Rochelle Rowell, secretary with Operation Fire H.E.A.T.

They made a special delivery to a family in need.

“It’s far more than what we could have ever asked for or even dreamed of,” expressed Christine Marshall, a home fire victim.

The Marshall family lost everything when their house was destroyed by a fire earlier this week. But thanks to the nonprofit Holiday Emergency Assistance Team’s Operation Fire H.E.A.T., four children, ages 4,6 8 and 10, are getting the gift of joy this holiday season. It’s all complete with bikes and plenty of presents.

“Even though we went through something so tragic, we’ve received so many blessings in return,” Marshall said. “It’s made it a lot easier to deal with. A lot easier. And then, today made it even better.”

Operation Fire H.E.A.T. helps families like the Marshalls between Dec. 1 and Jan. 15.

“We see the, on the worst days of their lives. We see the kids that are devastated because they’ve lost their toys, they’ve lost their Christmas,” said Rowell. “It’s just really nice this time of year to be able to help people out, as much as we can, and make their Christmas a little easier.”

It’s nothing short of a Christmas miracle.

“They’ll never forget this; they’ll remember it always, always, always. That’s for sure,” said Marshall.