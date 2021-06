LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Sun City Summerlin that apparently started in a vehicle.

When crews arrived at the scene, they reported heavy smoke and flames and requested additional engines.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue received the call around 7:43 a.m. reporting the fire in the 2800 block of Brianwood Ct., according to their Twitter feed.