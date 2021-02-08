Firefighters control 2-alarm fire at vacant downtown Las Vegas school building, no injuries reported

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue battled a two-alarm fire at the vacant St. Joseph’s Catholic School in downtown Las Vegas Monday morning.

Squatters were seen leaving the building, located near 13th Street and Lewis Avenue, after the call came in around 8:30 a.m.

Tim Szymanski of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said there were squatters leaving the building as firefighters arrived on scene. He said the building has been vacant for awhile.

Heavy smoke was coming from the building after multiple calls to the fire department just after 8:20 a.m..

Fire officials said there were no injuries.

F3H TOC: 8:29 AM 1300 E Bridger Ave vacant old St Joseph’s Catholic School 2-Alarm large vacant bldg, heavy smoke showing, crews setting up & attacking #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 8, 2021

Szymanski said it took firefighters about 15 minutes to put the fire out, but they are still working at the scene.

“Many times, with squatters, it’s accidental,” Szymanski said. He did not say what started today’s fire.

Investigators had not entered the building yet.

Szymanski said firefighters would be working at the site for another two hours, checking for hot spots and investigating.

Please check back for updates on this developing story.