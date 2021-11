LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas firefighters battled a fire at a vacant apartment building in the downtown Las Vegas Arts District Tuesday morning.

More than 5 units respond to an empty building fire in the #artsdistrict #LasVegas @LVFirefighters tell me they have put out fires at this structure before. We are at the corner of Charleston and Casino Center @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/Phz8LCTTc1 — Bianca Holman (@BiancaHMedia) November 2, 2021

The fire was in a building on Casino Center Boulevard and Charleston Avenue.

The fire was reported around 5:50 a.m. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

