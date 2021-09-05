Video: Firefighters extinguish blaze at downtown warehouse

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Fire Department responded and put out a large fire at a warehouse on Commerce Street in downtown Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the heavy smoke and fire were visible in the valley as firefighters battled the blaze. LVFD was able to contain the blaze from spreading to other structures and extinguished the flames at the two-story building shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Currently, crews are still working on clearing the area of Main Street and Commerce and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.