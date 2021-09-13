LIVE: Firefighters battling large fire at recycling center in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Firefighters are battling a large 2-alarm fire at a recycling center in North Las Vegas near Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street.

According to North Las Vegas Police Department, the fire is contained to outside the building and hundreds of bales are still on fire.

Firefighters on the active scene have not been able to go inside the center to assess the interior. The cause of the fire is not known.

The massive smoke cloud was visible at many areas of the valley. Viewers sent in their photos, see slideshow below.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.