Firefighters battle fire at North Las Vegas strip mall

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– Firefighters with the Clark County and North Las Vegas Fire Departments had to battle a blaze that broke out in a Strip mall in North Las Vegas Thursday. The fire broke out at 2:15 p.m. at 2162 North Lamb Boulevard.

The Clark County Fire Department and the North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the fire. A second alarm was initiated due to the building’s size and the potential spread to adjoining units.

The fire started in the bathroom, and firefighters extinguished it quickly. All adjoining businesses were evacuated and were checked extensively for fire extension.

A total of 49 fire personnel were dispatched, including six engine companies, two ladder trucks, two rescue units, two battalion chiefs, and fire investigators. The cause is still under investigation.