Firefighters battle California brush fires

MURRIETA, Calif. (KLAS) — A pair of California wildfires threatened homes and prompted large-scale evacuations near Murrieta in Riverside County.

Close to 900 firefighters faced 90 degree temperatures while battling the flames. Although the brush fire is said to be 20% contained Friday, crews have been using bulldozers on the ground and have been water dropping from above on helicopters to control the flames .

The fire began on Wednesday afternoon near Tenaja and Clinton Keith roads and since then has scorched 2,000 acres of brush.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, evacuation orders were reduced to warnings Friday afternoon while firefighters continued the containment efforts.

One firefighter suffered a non-life threatening injury in the blaze. Most homes and structures suffered cosmetic damages.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.