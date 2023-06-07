LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of Las Vegas’ older motels caught fire Wednesday morning in the downtown area and it was by coincidence firefighters were nearby.

A Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crew was leaving another scene when they saw smoke and flames coming from the motel’s roof around 4:40 a.m., Battalion Chief Joseph Digaetano said.

Flames and smoke at the Lucky Motel on Fremont Street on June 7, 2023. (Credit: RTC Camera)

Several units ended up responding to the scene and it took crews about 15 minutes to knock down the fire. Digaetano said there was no one inside the building or witnesses to the fire.

The Lucky Motel was built in 1951 and closed in 2012. (KLAS)

Flames did cause part of the roof of the old motel to collapse. The Lucky Motel was built in 1951 and was among a number of motels along Fremont during the mid-century. The motel closed in 2012 and was abandoned. Many of the older properties have disappeared as newer hotels and development has changed the downtown landscape.

Fire crews began leaving the scene around 6 a.m. Digaetano said the cause of the fire is under investigation.