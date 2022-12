LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue battled a blaze at a nail salon business on Las Vegas Boulevard near Wyoming Avenue Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. at a salon called All Star Nails and located between Charleston and Sahara avenues.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue at a fire at a nail salon business on Las Vegas Blvd. on Dec. 13, 2022. (KLAS)

Crews were able to put out the fire within 13 minutes of arriving at the scene. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.