LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County firefighters battled a fire at a business in a small strip mall Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 3 a.m. at a business near Nellis Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue. The fire was contained in what appeared to be the middle unit of an automotive strip mall. Firefighters were able to douse the flames before they spread to nearby businesses.

Three trucks and 12 fire engines responded to the blaze, as well as the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.