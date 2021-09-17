Mt. Charleston Lodge ‘pretty much gone’ after early morning fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Mt. Charleston Lodge is “pretty much gone,” according to Metro police at the scene of a fire this morning in Kyle Canyon.

Firefighters report that the lodge was “fully involved” when they arrived at the scene before sunrise on Friday, according to information from Larry Haydu, assistant chief of the Clark County Fire Department.

The Mt. Charleston Fire Department battled the blaze with help from the Clark County Fire Department.

(Courtesy: Bryan Chism)

Cindi Reed, left, said she ate breakfast at the Mt. Charleston Lodge on Thursday and was planning to eat there again this morning before she heard about the fire. (Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

Volunteer firefighters were the first on the scene.

“Everybody loves the lodge. It’s such a Vegas tradition. I mean, it’s really heartbreaking,” said Cindi Reed, who was on the mountain Friday morning.

“We were actually planning to eat breakfast there this morning. We ate there for breakfast yesterday,” she said.

She said there was a giant column of smoke coming from the area this morning.

“I love Mount Charleston. This is a home away from home for every Las Vegan, and so it breaks my heart to think of the lodge being on fire because that’s one of my favorite places, too,” Reed said.

The lodge was closed at the time.

Access to Kyle Canyon is affected, and the Nevada Department of Transportation has blocked the road.

The lodge, at the top of Kyle Canyon Road — SR157 — is a popular place for Las Vegas valley residents and hikers coming off the mountain. The restaurant and surrounding cabins are usually busy all year round.

A Facebook post from The Retreat at Mount Charleston — the larger hotel that is lower on Kyle Canyon Road — said, “Our hearts break for The Lodge family. The historic location is an important part of the Mount Charleston community.”

The Retreat pledged its support for the fire crew and “our Mount Charleston family.”

Emergency vehicles were on the scene, very close to popular trailheads on the mountain.

The Mount Charleston Lodge is located at Kyle Canyon Road, 50 minutes from Las Vegas.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.