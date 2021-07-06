Firefighter trainee applications for LVFAR open July 6-20

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Have you ever dreamed of becoming a firefighter and serving your community? Now is your chance! Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (LVFAR) is accepting firefighter trainee applications from July 6-20.

This process is open to entry-level candidates. They must meet the following requirements:

Possess a valid driver’s license at the time of application

Minimum age of 18-years-old, no maximum

High school diploma or equivalent

Candidates who graduate from the Fire Academy will work at a LVFAR station.

