Firefighter trainee applications for LVFAR open July 6-20

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Have you ever dreamed of becoming a firefighter and serving your community? Now is your chance! Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (LVFAR) is accepting firefighter trainee applications from July 6-20.

This process is open to entry-level candidates. They must meet the following requirements:

  • Possess a valid driver’s license at the time of application
  • Minimum age of 18-years-old, no maximum
  • High school diploma or equivalent

Candidates who graduate from the Fire Academy will work at a LVFAR station.

For more information about the position, click here.

