LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue quickly put out a fire at an abandoned building Thursday morning.

The blaze happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Paradise Road near Sahara Avenue.

F3M TOC: 1:31AM. 2205 Paradise Rd. fire & smoke showing in vacant commercial bldg, water on the fire, KNOCKDOWN, crews checking for extension, bldg all clear, no injuries reported, squatters reported leaving bldg before arrival, some units being released. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/u7ErCpXMYa — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 30, 2021

No one was injured in the fire.

Fire investigators say squatters were seen leaving the building right before the fire started.