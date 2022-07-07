LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After undergoing 20 weeks of rigorous training newly graduated firefighters are taking the next steps in their careers this week.

On Thursday, the Henderson Fire Department swore in 16 new firefighters during a graduation ceremony for Henderson Fire Academy 51 at Sunset Station Hotel and Casino.

Some of the training courses the new graduates took part in included firefighting tactics, emergency medical services, and hazardous material training.

The graduates will now move into full-time positions throughout the department’s 11 fire stations, including the department’s newest station in the Cadence master-planned community, which opens next year.

Shawn White is the Henderson Fire Department chief and believes the new graduates will benefit the growing community of Henderson.

“Our top priority is to provide premier fire and emergency services to the City of Henderson, and this graduating class will help us do just that,” White said. “I am proud to watch our fire department grow with quality firefighters and paramedics alongside the great growth of our City.”

The Henderson Fire Department’s next academy is expected to begin on July 25.