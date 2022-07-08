LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters from six departments in Southern Nevada are part of a fund-raising effort for the Burn Foundation.

A bachelor auction at the Palms on Saturday night features five men and one woman.

“It’s a great way to change up how charity is done,” according to Nino Galloway, a North Las Vegas firefighter and representative of the Burn Foundation. Galloway said the auction is in its 19th year.

The event is Saturday from 7-11 p.m. at Kaos Nightclub at the Palms. Tickets start at $60.