Firearms enthusiasts stress gun safety following accidental shooting of 3-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gun safety has always been a huge topic of discussion and after this past Wednesday’s incident of a mother accidentally killing her 3-year-old son, the need for education when handling and owning a firearm is vital.

In the state of Nevada, there are no licenses, mandatory waiting periods or registration to purchase firearms, but federal law requires licensed firearms dealers to run a background check on prospective purchasers.

Places like “The Range 702” make it their mission to educate everyone that walks in their door on the importance of knowing how to handle a gun.

#GUNSAFETY A 3-year-old died this week after being accidentally shot by his mother. This story sparking new convo regarding firearm education. We went to a shooting range for info. Story tonight at 11pm on #8NN pic.twitter.com/s2HUfoYthO — Madison Kimbro (@MADKIMBRO) December 20, 2020

“Safety classes and education here for us is just as important as selling a firearm. Obviously, we believe that is very important to be able to protect ourselves, equally it’s just as important to know how to use that firearm that you are purchasing,” Kris Chanski, General Manager of The Range 702 said.

At The Range 702, training a potential buyer is just as important as making the sell. Even though training isn’t required by law, educating the public is something the gun store is very passionate about and prides itself in.

“What we noticed was that there was just a lack of education so we decided to fill that gap and provide one-on-one training classes where people who now have the need to own a firearm in their home and want to protect their family can actually do it because they know how to use the firearm,” Chanski said.

Part of training also includes the ideal spot for your weapon when keeping it in the house.

“We’ll go over where and how to store your firearm. Oddly enough, it is very specific, depending on your home and depending on your firearm and who you have in your home,” Chanski said.

The 3-year-old’s mother, 25-year-old Jasmin Vargas, claims she had no idea there was a round in the chamber, and while she was legally in possession of the newly acquired firearm, she told police that she had no experience loading the weapon and that her boyfriend had loaded it for her.

The investigation is still ongoing, but this is now a case for Metro’s Abuse and Neglect division. Vargas was booked on a charge of child abuse with substantial bodily harm, including death.