LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the York fire crosses into Nevada, it’s scorching a Joshua tree forest in California’s Mojave National Preserve.

It’s the second major wildfire to have an impact on Joshua trees in the past three years after the Dome fire swept through 40,000 acres in 2020.

And Nevada’s largest Joshua tree could be in its path as the fire — 77,000 acres as of Monday — moves into the newly designated Avi Kwa Ame National Monument, a preserve covering half a million acres in the desert south of Las Vegas. The area burned so far is about the size of the city of Las Vegas.

The York fire burns in an area of the Mojave National Preserve on Saturday, July 29, 2023. A massive wildfire burning out of control in California’s Mojave National Preserve is spreading rapidly amid erratic winds. (Park Ranger R. Almendinger/ InciWeb /National Park Service Mojave National Preserve via AP)

The “Monument Tree” was cited in a report on Oct. 20, 2000, as the third-largest Joshua tree in the world with a trunk 87 inches around. And the emphasis is on “largest” — it’s tall, yes, but its branches span 28 feet, according to the Greenwire report.

It’s in the “Wee Thump” area near Route 164 — the “Joshua Tree Highway.”

Nevada Division of Forestry conservationist Alan O’Neill estimated the Monument Tree at 700-800 years old.

The York fire is currently 0% contained, with smoke blowing into the Las Vegas valley causing air quality problems. It’s not threatening towns yet, and conditions were expected to improve today as winds dropped, according to the National Park Service.

An account from The Associated Press describes “fire whirls” have been produced “amid dangerously high temperatures and raging winds.”

In this photo provided by the National Park Service, is a large fire whirl at the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve, Calif., Sunday, July 30, 2023. (National Park Service via AP)

A fire whirl — sometimes called a fire tornado — is a “spinning column of fire” that forms when intense heat and turbulent winds combine, according to the National Park Service.

The wet winter produced non-native grasses that are fueling this year’s fire.

Burning in the remote desert, the smoke is the biggest impact so far — for people.

Joshua trees have had it hard during climate change, according to a Los Angeles Times report following the Dome fire. That fire destroyed “the heart of one of the world’s largest Joshua tree forests” when estimated 1.3 million trees burned.

An ecologist told the Times the forest had many big trees that were developing for thousands of years. The fate of the two specimens larger than the Monument Tree is unknown. Both are in the Mojave National Preserve.

The high concentration of Joshua trees in the region is unusual because the conditions for the trees to thrive aren’t found in too many places. Biologists believe that cattle grazing may have produced some of the conditions for this forest — but they also note that restoration of Joshua tree forest are in the experimental stages and time could be running out.

The Center for Biological Diversity has estimated that Joshua trees could lose 90% of their range by the end of this century.