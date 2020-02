LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- According to research published by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), Las Vegas welcomed approximately 3.5 million visitors in January. Those numbers are up 3.9 percent from last year.

The month also saw positive gains in citywide occupancy, which averaged 85.9 percent, up 1.9 points from last year. Weekend occupancy averaged 90.1 percent while midweek occupancy averaged 83.8 percent, representing a year over year increase of 1.3 and 1.7 points.