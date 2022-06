LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue was called to a building fire on Industrial Rd. near the Sahara overpass late Friday night.

The fire was reported at 2448 Industrial Rd. This is next to the Crazy Horse Too building, an out-of-business gentlemen’s club that caught fire on June 5.

As of 12:15 a.m. Saturday fire crews were still on the scene battling the fire.

