LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire that started in some palm trees spread to a home just east of the downtown area.

The fire was reported around 9:20 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 100 block of N. 19th Street near Ogden Avenue.

Photo credit: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, the fire spread quickly from the trees to the home causing around $5,000 in damage.

Firefighters were able to arrive at the scene and put the blaze out in about 10 minutes. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.